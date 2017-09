Suspect Running From Police At Knightdale Wal-Mart Is Shot By Women In Nearby Office Building

Monday around 6 p.m. a person who was a suspect of stealing from a Wal-Mart in Knightdale ran from the police into a near by office building. While in the office building the suspect had an encounter with a women who works in the building.

It’s unclear what happened but the women that works in the building shot the suspect. The condition of the suspect at this time is unknown. No names have been released.

Source wncn.com

