Sean Spicer Surprise Appearance At The Emmy’s

There were many predictable wins at the Emmy’s last night but there was surely one unpredictable appearance. Toward the end of Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue, former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a brief appearance.

Check out the cameo and reaction from the audience.

Even Melissa McCarthy who famously impersonated Spicer on last season’s “Saturday Night Live,” was somewhat baffled.

