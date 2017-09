Update On Tropical Storms Jose, Maria And Lee

2017 has been a very active hurricane and tropical storm season. Hurricanes Harvey and Irma have caused billions of dollars of damage and have taken the lives of hundreds of people. Currently Tropical Storm Jose is on a northward offshore path with winds around 80 mph.

The National Hurricane Center listed two other tropical systems developing out in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Maria and Tropical Storm Lee. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: