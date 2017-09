Luther Barnes is the son of the late Bishop F. C. Barnes and the late Willie Mae Barnes. He is a native of Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

In 1976 Luther graduated from St. Augustine’s College in Raleigh, North Carolina with a BA Degree in Music Education. He then taught Music in the Nash and Edgecombe School Systems and also taught private lessons in voice and piano.

In 1984 Luther left teaching to devote full time to his music ministry. He traveled extensively and played keyboards for a number of years with his father and Sister Janice Brown after they recorded the ever popular song “Rough Side of the Mountain”.

Over the years Luther Barnes has evolved into one of gospel music’s premier male vocal artists while recording over 25 albums and CDs with The Red Budd Gospel Choir and the Sunset Jubilaires. Some of his most noted songs are “I’m Still Holding On”, “So Satisfied”, “That Other Shore”, “Jesus Cares”, “Heaven On My Mind”, “It’s Your Time”, “You Keep On Blessing Me”, “Yet Love” and “God’s Grace” from his latest release with The Restoration Worship Center Choir.

Luther Barnes has received numerous awards and accolades including: The Stellar Award for Traditional CD of the year, The Gospel Heritage Award, The GMWA Excellence Award, The Best Male Vocalist of the Year, and A Grammy Award Nomination in 2004. Luther and the Sunset Jubilaires along with his father, Bishop F. C. Barnes have been inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in Detroit, Michigan and in Birmingham, Alabama.

Luther Barnes said yes to his call into the spoken word ministry in 2006. He is presently the pastor of Restoration Worship Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. His motto continues to be “With God, all things are possible”.

Luther Barnes is married to Pamela Anglin.

For booking engagements please call Mrs. Glessa Morris at (252) 459-1140.

