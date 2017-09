Tina Campbell Announces Tour

Multi award winning artist Tina Campbell announced that her upcoming “It’s Still Personal Tour,” will kick off in LA October 18th

The tour runs up until just before Thanksgiving. A gathering of top Gospel stars have assembled for the tour, including Grammy® winner Erica Campbell, Grammy® nominated Gospel artist Jekalin Carr, Grammy® nominees The Walls, Inspirational a cappella group Resound, comedian/singer Jermaine Dolly, not newcomer Jor’dan Armstrong, spoken word poets Ezekial Azonwu, David Bowden and Matthew Strange and host Thomasina “Goo Goo” Atkins.

