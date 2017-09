[WATCH] The Power of EmpowHERment And Why It’s So Important To Young Girls

Empowering young women is Carrie B. Cook’s mission. This Saturday, September 16th, she along with over 300 girls will be spending the day empowering one another with countless workshops, dynamic speakers and so much more.

J.Belle got a chance to speak with her and one of her mentees, Camryn Love about the empowerment vs. EmpowHERment and why this movement is so important to her. J.Belle even gave her, her first radio name.

Take a look at the complete interview below:

Make sure you make your way out the annual EmpowHERment Summit with this year’s theme #BEBOLDFORCHANGE. The event will be held at East Mecklenburg High School at 6800 Monroe Rd from 9am-3pm.

