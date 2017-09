[VIDEO] Fallen Tree Comes Close To Crushing Car And Driver

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

A Georgia woman came within a few inches of being crushed by a fallen tree in her car while driving down the road. The soggy soil from rain left by hurricane Irma could not hold the weight of the tree. By chance a man driving behind her was recording the hazardous driving conditions captured the frightening event on video.

The women driver was heading to her sister’s house to spend the night trying to beat the storm by driving 80 miles per hour.

Source: wncn.com

