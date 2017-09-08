Free Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Talk and Tour with Terence
|Event Date:
|09/09/2017
|Event Time:
|1PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Rose on Thorne Street
|Address Line 1:
|2513 Thorne Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27704
|Event Description:
|Attend this free open house of the fully refurbished spectacularly appointed Thorne street property. Broker Terence Thomas will offer a personal tour and talk about the process of real estate investing.
Also if you are looking for a classic home in the establshed community, The Rose on Thorne street is the perfect pick.
|Event Contact:
|Terence Thomas
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 368-8971
|Event Contact Email:
|terencethomasrealty@gmail.com
|Holland Chapel Intercessory Prayer Ministry
|Event Date:
|09/09/2017
|Event Time:
|9:30 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holland Chapel Intercessory Prayer Ministry Worship
|Address Line 1:
|360 Burgess Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Apex, NC 27523
|Event Description:
|Saturday, September 9th at 9:30 am, Intercessory Prayer Ministry Worship at Holland Chapel AMEZ Church. Topic: “Prayer of Supplication, Adoration & Thanksgiving” Guest Speaker is Rev. Linda McCrimmon. A skit will be given. Attire is casual. For more information, please contact Rev. Berma Spinks.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|919-362-7831
|Gospel Choir Anniversary
|Event Date:
|09/10/2017
|Event Time:
|5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them as they celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary. There will be various choirs and groups providing a variety of music. Come and be blessed by music, praise and song.
|Event Contact:
|Church Administration
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|firstmissbc16@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
Friends and Family Day and PotluckEvent
Date: 09/10/2017Event Time: 10:45a
Is this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Quality Inn
Address Line 1: 3710 Hillsborough Rd.,City, State, Zip: Durham, NC
Event Description: We invite everyone to join us for church service; followed by a potluck!!
We will enjoy God’s presence together. Then, we will enjoy each other’s food that we will bring!
ROWCC is a new church and we want you to know you are part of our local family! Come on and meet us there.
Event Contact: Hadassah Eley or Sonya Branch
Event Contact Number: 919-396-7776
Event Contact Email: riversofwatercc@gmail.com
Event Web Site: riversofwatercc.org
|Pastoral Anniversary for Rev Dr Ronatl Highsmith
|Event Date:
|9/10/2017
|Event Time:
|3 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Birth Deliverance and International church
|Address Line 1:
|7820 Hobbton Hwy
|City, State, Zip:
|Clinton nc. 27529
|Event Description:
|Pastoral Anniversary at 3 pm with Apostle Marcus Becton from way of the Cross MinistriesTurkey N.C.
|Event Contact:
|Rev Highsmith
|Event Contact Number:
|9196241917
|Event Contact Email:
|ronaldhighsmith86@yahoo.com
|Event Web Site:
|—
|36th Pastoral Anniversary
|Event Date:
|Sept 8-10,2017
|Event Time:
|7:00 Friday 2:00 Saturday 11 AM Sunday
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Emmaunuel Temple of Grace
|Address Line 1:
|2722 E Main Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|Mark your calendars as we celebrate our 36th Pastoral Anniversary September 8-10, 2017. Guest speakers include General Treasurer Suffragan Bishop Maxie Dobson and International Bibleway Church of Jesus Christ Chief Apostle & Presider Apostle Floyd Nelson. Join us as we celebrate our leaders! #WeAreGETG #PAWInc
|Event Contact:
|Demarcus Williams
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 818-6799
|Event Contact Email:
|getgracedurham@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://getgraceonline.org
|:
|Dialogue: Have You Been Hurt By The Church?
|Event Date:
|09/09/2017
|Event Time:
|11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Community Kingdom Building Ministries
|Address Line 1:
|2421 Timber Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC, 27604
|Event Description:
|Greater Love Church and Community Kingdom Building Ministries will host an open dialogue and panel to discuss the process of forgiving, healing, and moving forward in your life. The panel guest will be: Bishop Harvey Spencer, Greater Love Church, Pastor Carla Cox-Williams, Reformation and Restoration Christian Ministries, Rev. Glen Warren, Father Forever, and Ms. Rosary Gross, M.S. Clinical Human Services; Continuing Education PH.D Program, Counseling Psychologist.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Johnnie M. Darden, Sr.
|Event Contact Number:
|919 815 1665
|Event Contact Email:
|jmdarden2@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.ckbministries.net
|2nd Annual Women’s Conference
|Event Date:
|09/09/2017
|Event Time:
|8:30am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Grace Christian Church
|Address Line 1:
|1636 US 1
|City, State, Zip:
|Youngsville, NC 27596
|Event Description:
|Greater Grace Women’s Ministry presents
“Order My Steps”
Women’s Conference
Saturday, September 9, 2017
8:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Refreshments & Lunch will be served
|Event Contact:
|Argretta Johen
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|ggcc.secretary@gmail.com
|MCMBC Homecoming
|Event Date:
|09/09/2017
|Event Time:
|11:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|MCMBC
|Address Line 1:
|1027 Old Wilmington Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC,28301
|Event Description:
|Family and friends day…Games,food and Fellowship!!!
|Event Contact:
|Thomasene
|Event Contact Number:
|(910)813-0582
|Event Contact Email:
|Thomasene64@yahoo.com
|Reviving The Mind First Annual Health Health Fair
|Event Date:
|09/09/2017
|Event Time:
|9am -1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ezra Conference Center
|Address Line 1:
|3670 Bastion Lane
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh NC 27604
|Event Description:
|We are cordially inviting you to come us in our upcoming First Annual Health Fair on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Ezra Conference Center -3670 Bastion Lane Raleigh NC 27604 from 9am -1pm . Our primary goal is to provide our communities with awareness as well as education about Alzheimers’ Disease and related illnesses.
|Event Contact:
|Clara Pulley
|Event Contact Number:
|919-349-0119
|Event Contact Email:
|info@revivingthemind.com
|Event Web Site:
|revivingthemind.com