Free Local Events For The Weekend

Posted 3 hours ago
Talk and Tour with Terence
Event Date:  09/09/2017
Event Time:  1PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Rose on Thorne Street
Address Line 1:  2513 Thorne Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27704
Event Description:  Attend this free open house of the fully refurbished spectacularly appointed Thorne street property. Broker Terence Thomas will offer a personal tour and talk about the process of real estate investing.
Also if you are looking for a classic home in the establshed community, The Rose on Thorne street is the perfect pick.
Event Contact:  Terence Thomas
Event Contact Number:  (919) 368-8971
Event Contact Email:  terencethomasrealty@gmail.com

 

 

  Holland Chapel Intercessory Prayer Ministry
Event Date:  09/09/2017
Event Time:  9:30 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Holland Chapel Intercessory Prayer Ministry Worship
Address Line 1:  360 Burgess Road
City, State, Zip:  Apex, NC 27523
Event Description:  Saturday, September 9th at 9:30 am, Intercessory Prayer Ministry Worship at Holland Chapel AMEZ Church. Topic: “Prayer of Supplication, Adoration & Thanksgiving” Guest Speaker is Rev. Linda McCrimmon. A skit will be given. Attire is casual. For more information, please contact Rev. Berma Spinks.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  919-362-7831

 

 

  Gospel Choir Anniversary
Event Date:  09/10/2017
Event Time:  5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them as they celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary. There will be various choirs and groups providing a variety of music. Come and be blessed by music, praise and song.
Event Contact:  Church Administration
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  firstmissbc16@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Friends and Family Day and PotluckEvent
Date: 09/10/2017Event Time: 10:45a
Is this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Quality Inn
Address Line 1: 3710 Hillsborough Rd.,City, State, Zip: Durham, NC
Event Description: We invite everyone to join us for church service; followed by a potluck!!

We will enjoy God’s presence together. Then, we will enjoy each other’s food that we will bring!

ROWCC is a new church and we want you to know you are part of our local family! Come on and meet us there.
Event Contact: Hadassah Eley or Sonya Branch
Event Contact Number: 919-396-7776
Event Contact Email: riversofwatercc@gmail.com
Event Web Site: riversofwatercc.org

 

Pastoral Anniversary for Rev Dr Ronatl Highsmith
Event Date:  9/10/2017
Event Time:  3 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Birth Deliverance and International church
Address Line 1:  7820 Hobbton Hwy
City, State, Zip:  Clinton nc. 27529
Event Description:  Pastoral Anniversary at 3 pm with Apostle Marcus Becton from way of the Cross MinistriesTurkey N.C.
Event Contact:  Rev Highsmith
Event Contact Number:  9196241917
Event Contact Email:  ronaldhighsmith86@yahoo.com
Event Web Site: 

 

  36th Pastoral Anniversary
Event Date:  Sept 8-10,2017
Event Time:  7:00 Friday 2:00 Saturday 11 AM Sunday
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Emmaunuel Temple of Grace
Address Line 1:  2722 E Main Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27703
Event Description:  Mark your calendars as we celebrate our 36th Pastoral Anniversary September 8-10, 2017. Guest speakers include General Treasurer Suffragan Bishop Maxie Dobson and International Bibleway Church of Jesus Christ Chief Apostle & Presider Apostle Floyd Nelson. Join us as we celebrate our leaders! #WeAreGETG #PAWInc
Event Contact:  Demarcus Williams
Event Contact Number:  (919) 818-6799
Event Contact Email:  getgracedurham@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://getgraceonline.org

 

 

Dialogue: Have You Been Hurt By The Church?
Event Date:  09/09/2017
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Community Kingdom Building Ministries
Address Line 1:  2421 Timber Drive
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC, 27604
Event Description:  Greater Love Church and Community Kingdom Building Ministries will host an open dialogue and panel to discuss the process of forgiving, healing, and moving forward in your life. The panel guest will be: Bishop Harvey Spencer, Greater Love Church, Pastor Carla Cox-Williams, Reformation and Restoration Christian Ministries, Rev. Glen Warren, Father Forever, and Ms. Rosary Gross, M.S. Clinical Human Services; Continuing Education PH.D Program, Counseling Psychologist.
Event Contact:  Pastor Johnnie M. Darden, Sr.
Event Contact Number:  919 815 1665
Event Contact Email:  jmdarden2@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.ckbministries.net

 

 

2nd Annual Women’s Conference
Event Date:  09/09/2017
Event Time:  8:30am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Grace Christian Church
Address Line 1:  1636 US 1
City, State, Zip:  Youngsville, NC 27596
Event Description:  Greater Grace Women’s Ministry presents
“Order My Steps”
Women’s Conference
Saturday, September 9, 2017
8:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Refreshments & Lunch will be served
Event Contact:  Argretta Johen
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  ggcc.secretary@gmail.com

 

 

  MCMBC Homecoming
Event Date:  09/09/2017
Event Time:  11:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  MCMBC
Address Line 1:  1027 Old Wilmington Rd
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC,28301
Event Description:  Family and friends day…Games,food and Fellowship!!!
Event Contact:  Thomasene
Event Contact Number:  (910)813-0582
Event Contact Email:  Thomasene64@yahoo.com

 

 

  Reviving The Mind First Annual Health Health Fair
Event Date:  09/09/2017
Event Time:  9am -1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ezra Conference Center
Address Line 1:  3670 Bastion Lane
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh NC 27604
Event Description:  We are cordially inviting you to come us in our upcoming First Annual Health Fair on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Ezra Conference Center -3670 Bastion Lane Raleigh NC 27604 from 9am -1pm . Our primary goal is to provide our communities with awareness as well as education about Alzheimers’ Disease and related illnesses.
Event Contact:  Clara Pulley
Event Contact Number:  919-349-0119
Event Contact Email:  info@revivingthemind.com
Event Web Site:  revivingthemind.com

 

