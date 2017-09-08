Free Local Events For The Weekend

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

Talk and Tour with Terence Event Date: 09/09/2017 Event Time: 1PM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: The Rose on Thorne Street Address Line 1: 2513 Thorne Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27704 Event Description: Attend this free open house of the fully refurbished spectacularly appointed Thorne street property. Broker Terence Thomas will offer a personal tour and talk about the process of real estate investing.

Also if you are looking for a classic home in the establshed community, The Rose on Thorne street is the perfect pick. Event Contact: Terence Thomas Event Contact Number: (919) 368-8971 Event Contact Email: terencethomasrealty@gmail.com

Holland Chapel Intercessory Prayer Ministry Event Date: 09/09/2017 Event Time: 9:30 AM Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Holland Chapel Intercessory Prayer Ministry Worship Address Line 1: 360 Burgess Road City, State, Zip: Apex, NC 27523 Event Description: Saturday, September 9th at 9:30 am, Intercessory Prayer Ministry Worship at Holland Chapel AMEZ Church. Topic: “Prayer of Supplication, Adoration & Thanksgiving” Guest Speaker is Rev. Linda McCrimmon. A skit will be given. Attire is casual. For more information, please contact Rev. Berma Spinks. Event Contact: — Event Contact Number: 919-362-7831

Gospel Choir Anniversary Event Date: 09/10/2017 Event Time: 5:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: First Missionary Baptist Church Address Line 1: 195 West David Parnell Street City, State, Zip: Parkton, NC 28371 Event Description: First Missionary Baptist Church (Parkton) invites you to join them as they celebrate their Gospel Choir Anniversary. There will be various choirs and groups providing a variety of music. Come and be blessed by music, praise and song. Event Contact: Church Administration Event Contact Number: (910) 858-3779 Event Contact Email: firstmissbc16@gmail.com Event Web Site: fmbcparktonnc.org

Friends and Family Day and PotluckEvent

Date: 09/10/2017Event Time: 10:45a

Is this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Quality Inn

Address Line 1: 3710 Hillsborough Rd.,City, State, Zip: Durham, NC

Event Description: We invite everyone to join us for church service; followed by a potluck!!

We will enjoy God’s presence together. Then, we will enjoy each other’s food that we will bring!

ROWCC is a new church and we want you to know you are part of our local family! Come on and meet us there.

Event Contact: Hadassah Eley or Sonya Branch

Event Contact Number: 919-396-7776

Event Contact Email: riversofwatercc@gmail.com

Event Web Site: riversofwatercc.org

Pastoral Anniversary for Rev Dr Ronatl Highsmith Event Date: 9/10/2017 Event Time: 3 pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: New Birth Deliverance and International church Address Line 1: 7820 Hobbton Hwy City, State, Zip: Clinton nc. 27529 Event Description: Pastoral Anniversary at 3 pm with Apostle Marcus Becton from way of the Cross MinistriesTurkey N.C. Event Contact: Rev Highsmith Event Contact Number: 9196241917 Event Contact Email: ronaldhighsmith86@yahoo.com Event Web Site: —

36th Pastoral Anniversary Event Date: Sept 8-10,2017 Event Time: 7:00 Friday 2:00 Saturday 11 AM Sunday Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greater Emmaunuel Temple of Grace Address Line 1: 2722 E Main Street City, State, Zip: Durham, NC 27703 Event Description: Mark your calendars as we celebrate our 36th Pastoral Anniversary September 8-10, 2017. Guest speakers include General Treasurer Suffragan Bishop Maxie Dobson and International Bibleway Church of Jesus Christ Chief Apostle & Presider Apostle Floyd Nelson. Join us as we celebrate our leaders! #WeAreGETG #PAWInc Event Contact: Demarcus Williams Event Contact Number: (919) 818-6799 Event Contact Email: getgracedurham@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://getgraceonline.org

: Dialogue: Have You Been Hurt By The Church? Event Date: 09/09/2017 Event Time: 11am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Community Kingdom Building Ministries Address Line 1: 2421 Timber Drive City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC, 27604 Event Description: Greater Love Church and Community Kingdom Building Ministries will host an open dialogue and panel to discuss the process of forgiving, healing, and moving forward in your life. The panel guest will be: Bishop Harvey Spencer, Greater Love Church, Pastor Carla Cox-Williams, Reformation and Restoration Christian Ministries, Rev. Glen Warren, Father Forever, and Ms. Rosary Gross, M.S. Clinical Human Services; Continuing Education PH.D Program, Counseling Psychologist. Event Contact: Pastor Johnnie M. Darden, Sr. Event Contact Number: 919 815 1665 Event Contact Email: jmdarden2@gmail.com Event Web Site: http://www.ckbministries.net

2nd Annual Women’s Conference Event Date: 09/09/2017 Event Time: 8:30am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Greater Grace Christian Church Address Line 1: 1636 US 1 City, State, Zip: Youngsville, NC 27596 Event Description: Greater Grace Women’s Ministry presents

“Order My Steps”

Women’s Conference

Saturday, September 9, 2017

8:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Refreshments & Lunch will be served Event Contact: Argretta Johen Event Contact Number: — Event Contact Email: ggcc.secretary@gmail.com

MCMBC Homecoming Event Date: 09/09/2017 Event Time: 11:00 am Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: MCMBC Address Line 1: 1027 Old Wilmington Rd City, State, Zip: Fayetteville, NC,28301 Event Description: Family and friends day…Games,food and Fellowship!!! Event Contact: Thomasene Event Contact Number: (910)813-0582 Event Contact Email: Thomasene64@yahoo.com

Reviving The Mind First Annual Health Health Fair Event Date: 09/09/2017 Event Time: 9am -1pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: Ezra Conference Center Address Line 1: 3670 Bastion Lane City, State, Zip: Raleigh NC 27604 Event Description: We are cordially inviting you to come us in our upcoming First Annual Health Fair on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Ezra Conference Center -3670 Bastion Lane Raleigh NC 27604 from 9am -1pm . Our primary goal is to provide our communities with awareness as well as education about Alzheimers’ Disease and related illnesses. Event Contact: Clara Pulley Event Contact Number: 919-349-0119 Event Contact Email: info@revivingthemind.com Event Web Site: revivingthemind.com

