Zacardi Cortez

Jennifer Hall

Zacardi Cortez

Source: courtesy of Zacardi Cortez / courtesy of Zacardi Cortez

One of the most talked about voices in gospel music today belongs to 31-year-old singer, Zacardi Cortez. Cortez has impacted the Gospel Music industry with Top 10 radio hits including “YDIA,” “1-On-1,” and “One More Time,” featuring Pastor John P. Kee. During the early years of his career, Cortez’s big voice and spine-tingling vocal gymnastics distinguished James Fortune & FIYA’s radio smashes “I Believe” and “The Blood.” Most recently in 2017, he saw charting success with his single “God Held Me.”

Born September 17, 1985 in Houston, TX, Cortez hails from a singing family of faith. He began singing at the age of five in church and worked the Texas gospel circuit with his family, The Cortez Singers. Later on, John P. Kee, adopted him as a spiritual son and began mentoring him. For a while, Cortez sang with Kee’s V.I.P. Mass Choir and sang a solo on the CD, Live at the Fellowship, in 2001. He later made guest shots on recordings by Kurt Carr, Bishop Paul S. Morton and Pastor Gregg Patrick & the Bridge Project.

Zacardi Cortez has enjoyed appearances on major platforms including P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Reunion Tour, The WORD Network, BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” and BET’s “Sunday Best;” along with releasing two Top 10 albums, The Introduction (2012) and Reloaded (2014). Cortez is slated to release his third album in Spring 2018.

