One of the most talked about voices in gospel music today belongs to 31-year-old singer, Zacardi Cortez. Cortez has impacted the Gospel Music industry with Top 10 radio hits including “YDIA,” “1-On-1,” and “One More Time,” featuring Pastor John P. Kee. During the early years of his career, Cortez’s big voice and spine-tingling vocal gymnastics distinguished James Fortune & FIYA’s radio smashes “I Believe” and “The Blood.” Most recently in 2017, he saw charting success with his single “God Held Me.”
Born September 17, 1985 in Houston, TX, Cortez hails from a singing family of faith. He began singing at the age of five in church and worked the Texas gospel circuit with his family, The Cortez Singers. Later on, John P. Kee, adopted him as a spiritual son and began mentoring him. For a while, Cortez sang with Kee’s V.I.P. Mass Choir and sang a solo on the CD, Live at the Fellowship, in 2001. He later made guest shots on recordings by Kurt Carr, Bishop Paul S. Morton and Pastor Gregg Patrick & the Bridge Project.
Zacardi Cortez has enjoyed appearances on major platforms including P. Diddy’s Bad Boy Reunion Tour, The WORD Network, BET’s “Celebration of Gospel” and BET’s “Sunday Best;” along with releasing two Top 10 albums, The Introduction (2012) and Reloaded (2014). Cortez is slated to release his third album in Spring 2018.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Follow @TheLightNC
Go Behind The Scenes At The2016 Lamplighter Reception [PHOTOS]
Go Behind The Scenes At The2016 Lamplighter Reception [PHOTOS]
1. 147874438781881Source:Glenn Parsons 1 of 38
2. 147874439452541Source:Glenn Parsons 2 of 38
3. 147874439927871Source:Glenn Parsons 3 of 38
4. 147874441825621Source:Glenn Parsons 4 of 38
5. 147874440370631Source:Glenn Parsons 5 of 38
6. 147874440865071Source:Glenn Parsons 6 of 38
7. 147874441343261Source:Glenn Parsons 7 of 38
8. 147874442727061Source:Glenn Parsons 8 of 38
9. 147874443198841Source:Glenn Parsons 9 of 38
10. 147874442279421Source:Glenn Parsons 10 of 38
11. 147874443810781Source:Glenn Parsons 11 of 38
12. 147874444263551Source:Glenn Parsons 12 of 38
13. 147874444717281Source:Glenn Parsons 13 of 38
14. 147874445233121Source:Glenn Parsons 14 of 38
15. 147874446185971Source:Glenn Parsons 15 of 38
16. 147874446703431Source:Glenn Parsons 16 of 38
17. 147874447205771Source:Glenn Parsons 17 of 38
18. 147874445710471Source:Glenn Parsons 18 of 38
19. 147874447646891Source:Glenn Parsons 19 of 38
20. 147874448123831Source:Glenn Parsons 20 of 38
21. 147874448609291Source:Glenn Parsons 21 of 38
22. 147874449096151Source:Glenn Parsons 22 of 38
23. 147874449556441Source:Glenn Parsons 23 of 38
24. 147874450136551Source:Glenn Parsons 24 of 38
25. 147874450550361Source:Glenn Parsons 25 of 38
26. 147874451011631Source:Glenn Parsons 26 of 38
27. 147874451465271Source:Glenn Parsons 27 of 38
28. 14787445186331Source:Glenn Parsons 28 of 38
29. 14787445232951Source:Glenn Parsons 29 of 38
30. 147874452834331Source:Glenn Parsons 30 of 38
31. 147874453249161Source:Glenn Parsons 31 of 38
32. 147874453720791Source:Glenn Parsons 32 of 38
33. 147874454234711Source:Glenn Parsons 33 of 38
34. 147874454803451Source:Glenn Parsons 34 of 38
35. 147874455223731Source:Glenn Parsons 35 of 38
36. 147874455796981Source:Glenn Parsons 36 of 38
37. 147874456249371Source:Glenn Parsons 37 of 38
38. 147874456690631Source:Glenn Parsons 38 of 38
Latest…
- Bobby Brown Says He Taught Michael Jackson The Moonwalk
- Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Reveal Their Relationship
- Hurricane Irma: State Of Emergency Declared For NC
- Zacardi Cortez