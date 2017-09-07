Lamplighter 2017 Artists
J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise

Jennifer Hall

Source: courtesy of J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise / For Lamplighter Awards 2017

J.J. Hairston and Youthful Praise (affectionately known as YP) continue to make waves in the Gospel Music
Industry while garnering national and international recognition. Founded in 1991, the once 35-member church choir from Bridgeport, CT has transformed into a Billboard chart topping national gospel artist.

Recently, J.J. Hairston & YP has garnered much success with the release of “You Deserve It,” an infectious worship song that is taking the nation by storm. The single remained #1 for 10 weeks on the Billboard Gospel Airplay Chart and 21 weeks on the Billboard Gospel Digital Sales Chart. They also completed “The Bloody Wind Tour,” a 22-city nationwide sold out tour in which Hairston co-headlined.
Youthful Praise has performed on several national platforms including, Good Morning America, the Stellar
Awards, T.D. Jakes’ MegaFest, and Essence Music Festival to name a few.

In May 2017, JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise also debuted their latest album entitled, “You Deserve It” after the hit single which debuted #1 on the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. This accomplishment adds to the list of Youthful Praise’s seven best-selling albums that feature Top Ten radio hits, many of which have been written or co-written by JJ including, ”You’re Mighty,” “Resting on His Promise,” “Lord you’re Mighty,” and the ground-breaking praise song “Incredible God – Incredible Praise.”

In 2016, JJ Hairston launched Jamestown Music. This new label is exclusively distributed by Nashville-based Entertainment One. Hairston’s goal is to continue to develop music through this new venture that can be used as a tool for audiences everywhere to develop their personal relationship with God. With a career filled with much critical and commercial acclaim, J. J. Hairston and Youthful Praise have solidified themselves as a creative musical force in this new age of gospel music.

Lamplighter Awards

81 photos Launch gallery

