Source: courtesy of Isabel Davis / For Lamplighter Awards 2017

To some, music is the art of taking words and melodies, and harmoniously putting them together that in turn forms a masterpiece that appeals not only to the ear but also to the heart. Just ask Isabel Davis.

One of the greatest and most distinctive voices in modern worship, Isabel Davis has long had a huge appreciation for music and the role it plays in the kingdom of God. As a worship leader for many years, she has seen firsthand music sweep people into the presence of God in a powerful way.

Isabel serves God through serving His people and leads others with a compelling voice and an open heart. You would scarcely find a friendlier or more affectionate and compassionate Ministry Leader than Isabel – always ready to provide the sincerest greeting, wrapped up in the warmest, most vigorous hug. “I know I’m called to help God’s people through worship and praise,” Isabel speaks of God’s calling on her life. “I’m passionate about introducing Jesus Christ to people through an encounter in His presence. I find fulfillment in seeing the people of God go to the next level because of a song or a word that He has given me for them.”

Isabel has been a lover of music practically all her life, she began singing at the age of 2. Since both of her parents were involved in the music ministry at their local church, it wasn’t long after she began to sing that she was pulled into the music ministry and that everyone knew God was going to do something magnificent with her vocal gift. Isabel’s up bringing exposed her to Gospel Music as well as Contemporary Christian Music which has helped Her range, tone, soulful effects and creativity develop into a sound that attracts a diversity of listeners.

Isabel attributes most of her creativity, gifting and ministry involvement to her father who passed away in 2015. “He was a professional singer, worship leader and a tremendous influence on my life. “My Father pushed my siblings and I to develop as singers and encouraged ministry involvement to the point where, for a time, all we knew was church and singing.”

Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas to Andre and Isabel Fredericks and having been the second of four children, Isabel grew up singing at Christian World Worship Center SA, under the leadership of Pastor Michael and Rhonda Sides. It was here that she was given the opportunity and platform to develop her gift and ministry, and in 2006, she was elevated to the position of Worship Pastor.

Isabel met her husband, Kenneth, in 2006 at Christian World Worship Center, and in 2010, shortly after getting married, they relocated to New Orleans, Louisiana, where they became a part of the City of Love NO, under the covering of Bishop Lester and Pastor Fran Love.

Before she was even settled into her new hometown Isabel directed her attention towards the music ministry at the City of Love. In 2011 Isabel was assigned as one of the Worship Leaders and in 2015 she was elevated to the position of Worship Pastor.

In September of 2016, Isabel signed a management/label agreement with Uncle G Records & Uncle G Promotions CEO Greg “Uncle G” Lyons. In October of 2016, she released her first CD single, “The Call”, which is a powerful cry for God to show more of His glory, power, and presence in the lives of His people. The single’s immaculate, production places the focus not only on Isabel’s incredible voice but on worship in its purest form. After only a couple of months of being serviced by Uncle G Promotions her single “The Call” has charted on all three Gospel Airplay Charts!!!

Isabel currently resides in New Orleans, Louisiana with her husband, Kenneth and their two beautiful children.

