Lecrae Talks About His New Album And Dedicating A Song To Those That Have Cancer [VIDEO]

Lecrae is known for his expressive lyrics and good music.

In a recent interview with BUILD Series YouTube channel he talked about his new album “All Things Work Together” and working with Tori Kelly on a song that means so much to him.





The song “All Things Work Together” was written while his good friend DJ Official battled cancer, he passed away, but Lecrae still wanted to release the song and dedicate it to him and other living with cancer.

It invokes emotion and the reason why he featured people battling the disease was to give people hope.

Lecrae also spoke about how he doesn’t do gospel rap and wants his audience to understand that. He said, “It just needs to be a place for people that love God but don’t want to make gospel music. “

He believes Lauryn Hill has a similar sound to what he is trying to do right now.

She was spiritual, but still had that hip hop and R&B feel in her music.

Lecrae also spoke about how he sold CD’s on his college campus and while volunteering at a detention center had them listen to his music.

For now Lecrae is enjoying his career and looks forward to sharing more music with people that truly enjoy it.

