Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Lecrae Talks About His New Album And Dedicating A Song To Those That Have Cancer [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 18 hours ago
Leave a comment

Build Presents Lecrae Promoting His New Album 'All Things Work Together'

Source: Rob Kim / Getty


Lecrae is known for his expressive lyrics and good music.

In a recent interview with BUILD Series YouTube channel he talked about his new album “All Things Work Together” and working with Tori Kelly on a song that means so much to him.


 

The song “All Things Work Together” was written while his good friend DJ Official battled cancer, he passed away, but Lecrae still wanted to release the song and dedicate it to him and other living with cancer.

It invokes emotion and the reason why he featured people battling the disease was to give people hope.

Lecrae also spoke about how he doesn’t do gospel rap and wants his audience to understand that. He said, “It just needs to be a place for people that love God but don’t want to make gospel music. “

He believes Lauryn Hill has a similar sound to what he is trying to do right now.

She was spiritual, but still had that hip hop and R&B feel in her music.

Lecrae also spoke about how he sold CD’s on his college campus and while volunteering at a detention center had them listen to his music.

For now Lecrae is enjoying his career and looks forward to sharing more music with people that truly enjoy it.

RELATED: Lecrae “Blessings” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

REALTED: Devon Still Celebrates Two Years Of His Daughter Being Cancer Free [PHOTO & VIDEO]

RELATED: Deon Kipping On What His 3-Year-Old Son Is Doing To Help Him Fight Cancer [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Celeb Photos of the Week 5/15-21: Lecrae Appears on ‘The Nightly Show,’ Isaac Carree Joins Bad Boy Reunion Tour & More

6 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Photos of the Week 5/15-21: Lecrae Appears on ‘The Nightly Show,’ Isaac Carree Joins Bad Boy Reunion Tour & More

Continue reading Celeb Photos of the Week 5/15-21: Lecrae Appears on ‘The Nightly Show,’ Isaac Carree Joins Bad Boy Reunion Tour & More

Celeb Photos of the Week 5/15-21: Lecrae Appears on ‘The Nightly Show,’ Isaac Carree Joins Bad Boy Reunion Tour & More


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 6 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 7 days ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 1 week ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 2 weeks ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 3 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 1 month ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 1 month ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17