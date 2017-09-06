GRIFF’s Prayer: The Bright Side Of Hurricane Harvey [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, there has been a lot of devastation, and things might be looking super bleak right now in Houston. But in this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF is here to point out the bright side of this powerful hurricane, which effectively had folks shut in for days. Those who simply had to stay in and wait out the storm, probably had to pass the time somehow.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF joyfully looks forward to all the little Hurricane Harvey babies that will join us on this earth a little less than a year from now! Click on the audio player to hear the hilarious clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Unholy Childhood Games [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: Mayweather Vs. McGregor Fight Was Worth The Money [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer: The Petty Relationship History Review [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]