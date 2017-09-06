Get Up Erica
Jimmy Fallon Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Relief Fund And Has Houston Gospel Choir Perform [VIDEO]

The Light NC staff

Posted 20 hours ago
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 4

Source: NBC / Getty


Hurricane Harvey has torn family apart and left them without homes and so much more.

Last week though a video went viral of Victoria White and Marquist Taylor singing gospel music to victims from the storm.

 

They wanted to instill faith in them again and try and put smiles on their faces as they sang.

White and Taylor along with their gospel choir was invited on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to sing along with The Roots.

 

Fallon spoke about how during this time is where strangers are helping each other when they need it most and what these two did was something amazing.

He also donated $1 million to JJ Watt’s hurricane relief fund.

The performance was amazing as they sang “Lean On Me” and we will continue to keep Hurricane Harvey victims in our prayers.

