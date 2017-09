NC Gas Prices Highest In 2 Years

Average gas prices in NC are $2.62, the highest in 2 years and it’s continuing to rise.

Motorists in the region are now paying about 41 cents more per gallon than they were on Aug. 25, the day the hurricane came ashore on the Texas Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in the Triangle early Tuesday morning was $2.601, up less than 2 cents from the day before and nearly 36 cents from a week ago, according to AAA.

The Triangle receives most of its gasoline and diesel from the Gulf Coast. Good news is that the latest reports say the pipeline is open again but now we are preparing for the events of Hurricane Irma as it heads for Florida and moves up the east coast.

Read more at the N&O

