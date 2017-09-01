Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In New Reality Show ‘The Platinum Life’

Love & Hip Hop meets WAGS in E!’s new reality TV show My Platinum Life, which follows, Miguel’s fiancee Nazanin Mandi, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay, rapper King Los’ girlfriend Lola Monroe and more.

According to E!, “The upcoming show will document the experiences of these savvy and successful ladies as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships, friendships and high-class lifestyles.”

Take a look at the trailer, below:

LISTEN UP 🎧🔥this October, E! goes PLATINUM! Don't miss the powerful women of hip hop's elite on #ThePlatinumLife coming for you Sunday, October 15 at 10|9c only on E! A post shared by The Platinum Life (@platinumlifeone) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:05am PDT

Will you be watching?

RELATED STORIES:

Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Her STUNNING Engagement Ring From Miguel

Nelly Says He Has The Solution To Elevate The Black Community