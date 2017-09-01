Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Trailer: Shantel Jackson & Nazanin Mandi Star In New Reality Show ‘The Platinum Life’

The Light NC staff

Posted 2 days ago
Leave a comment

Nelly And The St. Lunatics At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty


Love & Hip Hop meets WAGS in E!’s new reality TV show My Platinum Life, which follows Nelly’s girlfriend Shantel Jackson, Miguel’s fiancee Nazanin Mandi, Ne-Yo’s wife Crystal Renay, rapper King Los’ girlfriend Lola Monroe and more.

According to E!, “The upcoming show will document the experiences of these savvy and successful ladies as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationships, friendships and high-class lifestyles.”

Take a look at the trailer, below:

Will you be watching?

RELATED STORIES:

Nazanin Mandi Shows Off Her STUNNING Engagement Ring From Miguel

Nelly Says He Has The Solution To Elevate The Black Community

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Exceptional Black Man
 2 days ago
09.03.17
EXCLUSIVE: Tina Campbell Shares What She’s Learned In…
 3 days ago
09.01.17
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 4 days ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 1 week ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17