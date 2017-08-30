Joel Osteen Opens Up Lakewood Church To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey has left many people without homes, food, clothes and some missing family members.
Lakewood Church is the church home where Osteen preaches to over 17,000 people every Sunday.
During this storm Osteen and his wife have opened the church doors to help victims have shelter and where food as well as water will be provided.
According to Inside Edition the pastor is currently looking for more volunteers as well as collecting shelter supplies.
Our prayers continue to be with everyone in Houston.
