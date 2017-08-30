Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Joel Osteen Opens Up Lakewood Church To Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Light NC staff

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM Studios - September 29, 2014

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Hurricane Harvey has left many people without homes, food, clothes and some missing family members.

Lakewood Church is the church home where Osteen preaches to over 17,000 people every Sunday.

During this storm Osteen and his wife have opened the church doors to help victims have shelter and where food as well as water will be provided.

According to Inside Edition the pastor is currently looking for more volunteers as well as collecting shelter supplies.

Our prayers continue to be with everyone in Houston.

RELATED: John Gray Shares His Heart On Hurricane Harvey And Lakewood Church [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Joel Osteen Says He’s Doesn’t Preach “Prosperity Gospel”

RELATED: The Walls Group Hosts Hurricane Harvey Relief Concert


Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction

48 photos Launch gallery

Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction

Continue reading Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction

Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Today Is National Grief Awareness Day
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 7 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 1 month ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 months ago
07.15.17