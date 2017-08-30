Joel Osteen Opens Up Lakewood Church To Hurricane Harvey Victims

Hurricane Harvey has left many people without homes, food, clothes and some missing family members.

Lakewood Church is the church home where Osteen preaches to over 17,000 people every Sunday.

During this storm Osteen and his wife have opened the church doors to help victims have shelter and where food as well as water will be provided.

Victoria and I care deeply about our fellow Houstonians. Lakewood’s doors are open and we are receiving anyone who needs shelter. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 29, 2017

According to Inside Edition the pastor is currently looking for more volunteers as well as collecting shelter supplies.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

Our prayers continue to be with everyone in Houston.

