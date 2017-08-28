Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Todd Dulaney Speaks On Writing Music About What We Are Experiencing Today [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


Todd Dulaney continues to bless everyone with music as his new single “Your Great Name” is played. Erica spoke to the singer and songwriter about how all the churches need to learn this song. His lyrics are beautiful and brings so much joy to people.  Dulaney mentioned that this song and other he continues to write music that has something to do with what is going on now.

He also reflects on the day he was supposed to perform it and lost his voice. He prayed and so did members of the church and literally when he went to perform his voice came back. It was something he never experienced before and just gives God all the glory for the work he is doing in his life.

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: Todd Dulaney On How He Went From Professional Baseball To Gospel [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Todd Dulaney Breaks Down “A Worshipper’s Heart” [VIDEO]

RELATED: Tennessee 4th Mass Choir “God’s Been So Good To Me” [NEW MUSIC]


Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

13 photos Launch gallery

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Continue reading Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Charlotte: Early Voting Starts TODAY
 5 days ago
08.25.17
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 2 weeks ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 3 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 4 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 4 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 1 month ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 month ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 months ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17