Todd Dulaney Speaks On Writing Music About What We Are Experiencing Today [EXCLUSIVE]

Todd Dulaney continues to bless everyone with music as his new single “Your Great Name” is played. Erica spoke to the singer and songwriter about how all the churches need to learn this song. His lyrics are beautiful and brings so much joy to people. Dulaney mentioned that this song and other he continues to write music that has something to do with what is going on now.

He also reflects on the day he was supposed to perform it and lost his voice. He prayed and so did members of the church and literally when he went to perform his voice came back. It was something he never experienced before and just gives God all the glory for the work he is doing in his life.

