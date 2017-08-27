Fashion Tips: Jared Lamar Reassures GRIFF About Trendy Hats For Men [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Designer Jared Lamar has styled for Kierra Sheard, Kanye West, Mary Mary, and many more. On a Fashion Friday, he chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF about what we can expect for this fall’s fashion trends. He talked about his favorite thing about fashion, and the incredible feeling of making crazy designs come to life. He talks about what GRIFF calls the “Pharrell–Anthony-Hamilton-drill-sergeant-Smoky-The-Bear,” and whether that trend will last another season.

Plus, Jared talks about creating clothes for men that are fashionable, but still masculine. He discusses how he started making bombers for men with floral patterns on them, even though he was unsure about whether men would find them masculine enough. Much to his surprise, they got rave reviews. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

