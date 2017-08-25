Tasha Cobbs Leonard Feat. Nicki Minaj “I’m Getting Ready” [NEW MUSIC]



Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Nicki Minaj have linked up for the powerful, “I’m Getting Ready,” a declaration of God’s power, and future victory over our lives. The song starts off easy, with Tasha’s voice sweet and low over the guitar. But as the piano kicks in, you can tell we are headed for something big! “God’s doing a new thing,” she declares, as the song starts to take off. It’s a heavenly journey from then on out. And halfway through, the self-proclaimed queen of rap hops on to tell us how much God has defended her, protected her and seen her through to victory. Check out the powerful new song above now!

