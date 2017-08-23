Ericaism: Just Get To The Base [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about playing kid games back in the day. In a lot of those games, there was a base that made you “safe” as long as you were on it. She talks about how God is a base for us in that same way, because with him, we are safe. We cannot save ourselves, but God can- and he will, as long as we go to him.

