Ericaism: That’s Just Too Much Stuff [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

In today’s Ericaism she talks about a saying that her uncle used to say which was, “Your stuff and my stuff that’s too much stuff.” Erica spoke about we absorb peoples problems and take them on as our own. We worry too much about it when it has nothing to do with us.

Erica mentioned that it gets us riled up and creates negativity in our lives, which should never happen. She wants us to worry about our own lives, focus on our families and jobs. Erica also mentioned to stay focused. Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

