Ericaism: Kingdom Cosmetics [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about noticing how much money we spend on beauty. But the most important beauty is not the kind we spend money to get; it’s the kind that comes from God, like his grace and his love. Erica asks, what do you put on first in the morning? It shouldn’t be material things- it should be “kingdom cosmetics,” or the armor of God.

Before she makes sure she’s cute on the outside, Erica says, she makes sure her heart is right. Because people can spot an ugly heart. But when your armor yourself with God’s tools, you be able to use them for everything. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on the “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

