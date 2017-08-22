Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Tennessee 4th Mass Choir “God’s Been So Good To Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


Tennessee 4th Mass Choir has an incredible capability to sweep its listeners into the power of God with their robust choral sounds. With a fresh new sound comes their second album, “Excitement of Praise,” which was recorded in Memphis and is set to be released in November. But the first single off of that album, however, is here already! “God’s Been So Good To Me” channels “the Gospel grooves of yesteryear with today’s modern instrumentation.” The lively, funky song is surely a powerful way to praise Him! Click on the audio player above to hear the song now, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Dayna Caddell & Israel Houghton “So Grateful” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Fred Jerkins Gives Us Inspiration In New Song “We Won” [NEW MUSIC]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

30 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]


 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Are You Financially Prepared for Death?
 4 days ago
08.19.17
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 3 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 4 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 4 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 1 month ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 months ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 months ago
07.06.17