Tennessee 4th Mass Choir “God’s Been So Good To Me” [NEW MUSIC]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Tennessee 4th Mass Choir has an incredible capability to sweep its listeners into the power of God with their robust choral sounds. With a fresh new sound comes their second album, “Excitement of Praise,” which was recorded in Memphis and is set to be released in November. But the first single off of that album, however, is here already! “God’s Been So Good To Me” channels “the Gospel grooves of yesteryear with today’s modern instrumentation.” The lively, funky song is surely a powerful way to praise Him! Click on the audio player above to hear the song now, brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Follow @GetUpErica

RELATED: Tina Campbell “Too Hard Not To” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

RELATED: Dayna Caddell & Israel Houghton “So Grateful” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Fred Jerkins Gives Us Inspiration In New Song “We Won” [NEW MUSIC]