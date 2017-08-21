The Wake Up: Trump Returns To White House, Jerry Lewis Dead At 91

The Wake Up: Trump Returns To White House, Jerry Lewis Dead At 91

Trump is mad about at the media again, y'all.

BIG LIES

Trump’s returning to the White House after a two-week “working vacation” and says he’s unhappy with the news that’s been reported since he’s been gone. Shocker! “Heading back to Washington after working hard and watching some of the worst and most dishonest Fake News reporting I have ever seen!” Trump tweeted on Sunday night. His message comes two days after Steve Bannon stepped down as senior advisor and made his way back to Breitbart. A few hours later, the president posted a tweet sending “thoughts & prayers” to those involved in the USS John S. McCain collision, though word on the street is he initially told reporters “that’s too bad” when hearing of the news.

 

BIG NEWS

Comedian and filmmaker Jerry Lewis died in his home on Sunday at age 91. According to reports, he died of natural causes and was in the company of his family.  The news was confirmed by publicist Candi Cazau.

