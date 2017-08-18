Pastor Warryn Campbell & First Lady Erica Campbell To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees

The Campbell family is truly blessed and they just keep coming.

Follow @GetUpErica

It was recently announced that Pastor Warryn and First Lady Campbell will receive honorary doctorate degrees from Next Dimension University. The event will take place at West Angles Cathedral as they celebrate 10 years of academic excellence.

The couple aren’t the only ones receiving the honorary doctorates her sister Tina and brother-in-law Teddy are as well.

Erica was so happy about the news she shared it with her fans on Instagram.

So humbled to receive this honor🙏🏽 join us Saturday at the #WestAngelesCOGIC as me and Pastor @warryncampbell receive honorary doctorates. #theCampbells @iamtinacampbell @teddyandtina are also receiving doctorates as well! @caliworship I hope to see you there! A post shared by Erica Campbell (@imericacampbell) on Aug 17, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

We are truly happy for them and look forward to her sharing pictures from this special event.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Laughs About Not Getting First Dibs On Tracks From Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Krista Campbell Wins 24th Annual Little Miss African American Pageant [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell On Difficulties They Had Filming “Mary Mary” [EXCLUSIVE]