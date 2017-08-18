Pastor Warryn Campbell & First Lady Erica Campbell To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees

The Campbell family is truly blessed and they just keep coming.
It was recently announced that Pastor Warryn and First Lady Campbell will receive honorary doctorate degrees from Next Dimension University. The event will take place at West Angles Cathedral as they celebrate 10 years of academic excellence.
The couple aren’t the only ones receiving the honorary doctorates her sister Tina and brother-in-law Teddy are as well.
Erica was so happy about the news she shared it with her fans on Instagram.
We are truly happy for them and look forward to her sharing pictures from this special event.
