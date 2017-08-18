Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Pastor Warryn Campbell & First Lady Erica Campbell To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degrees

Erica Campbell

Posted 3 hours ago
Leave a comment

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Jeff Vespa / Getty


The Campbell family is truly blessed and they just keep coming.

It was recently announced that Pastor Warryn and First Lady Campbell will receive honorary doctorate degrees from Next Dimension University. The event will take place at West Angles Cathedral as they celebrate 10 years of academic excellence.

The couple aren’t the only ones receiving the honorary doctorates her sister Tina and brother-in-law Teddy are as well.

Erica was so happy about the news she shared it with her fans on Instagram.

 

We are truly happy for them and look forward to her sharing pictures from this special event.

RELATED: Erica Campbell Laughs About Not Getting First Dibs On Tracks From Warryn Campbell [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Krista Campbell Wins 24th Annual Little Miss African American Pageant [VIDEO]

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell On Difficulties They Had Filming “Mary Mary” [EXCLUSIVE]

The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Pre-Telecast

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]

Erica & Warryn Campbell Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage [PHOTOS]


comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 2 weeks ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 2 weeks ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 3 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 3 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 3 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 4 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 1 month ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 2 months ago
06.29.17