NC State Ranks #1 In Best Educational Value

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
North Carolina State v Duke

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

Money magazine has named NC State University as the best college for the money in North Carolina, public or private.

Want the best education for the price then it’s right in our neighborhood.

The study is based on enrollment data and student outcomes. The magazine weighed the net cost of attendance, including tuition, housing, fees and other costs, minus the average amount of student aid, against the early-career earnings of graduates, drawn from PayScale data on people who graduated in the past five years.

NC State ranked 50th among 711 universities and ranked 30th best public college, the top ranked university in North Carolina.

Other NC colleges include the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill clocked in at No. 60, while the private Duke University was close behind at No. 64, and North Carolina Central ranked 690th.

Read more at ABC11.

