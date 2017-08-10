Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

GRIFF’s Prayer: For People That Are Trying To Take His Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


In “GRIFF’s Prayer” today he talks to us about feeling down these past couple of days. He prays for the people that were trying to steal his joy and like the song says, “Devil get behind me.” He is tired of the enemy and asks God to get it away from him.

GRIFF mentioned he shouldn’t be sad because NFL season has begun as the Cowboys take on the Cardinals. He also feel blessed because his Bible app talk to him and gives him the word.

Don’t forget to listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” 6 am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Women Praying For A Man [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Well Done, Robbers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: I Don’t Wanna Be Old [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]


Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

13 photos Launch gallery

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Continue reading Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

Latice Crawford At The 2017 Prayer Breakfast

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Cast of Tell Heaven I’m Coming Stops…
 4 days ago
08.08.17
Free Backpack and School Supplies Giveawy more than…
 7 days ago
08.07.17
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 2 weeks ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 2 weeks ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 weeks ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 3 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 1 month ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17