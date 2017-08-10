GRIFF’s Prayer: For People That Are Trying To Take His Joy [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In “GRIFF’s Prayer” today he talks to us about feeling down these past couple of days. He prays for the people that were trying to steal his joy and like the song says, “Devil get behind me.” He is tired of the enemy and asks God to get it away from him.

GRIFF mentioned he shouldn’t be sad because NFL season has begun as the Cowboys take on the Cardinals. He also feel blessed because his Bible app talk to him and gives him the word.

