Bebe & Marvin Winans On The “Pecking Order” In A Large Family Of Singers [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For “Legends Week,” at the “Get Up!” studio Bebe & Marvin Winans chatted with Erica Campbell & GRIFF! They talked about coming from a large family of singers, and having to figure out how to function in the “pecking order” when it came to music. Marvin talks about the importance of rehearsal, and how his appreciation of it was cultivated by the family from early on. They talk about growing up on quartet and gospel choir music, and Marvin jokes that Bebe likes the “un-saved” singers when he mentions his admiration for Donnie Hathaway.

They also reminisce about growing up at the height of Motown, and being influenced by all of that even though it wasn’t allowed in their home. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

