Ericaism: Understand Your Purpose And Walk In It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica reveals in her “Ericaism” about how during some of her “Mary, Mary” days she didn’t have a lot of confidence.
She expressed that God can reach you anywhere and how you shouldn’t get cause up in your own sadness or doubt.
When we do that it is telling God that we don’t trust him, but we must prepare ourselves for what he has in store for us.
Erica said, “Walk in confidence,” and mentioned that you must not defeat yourself.
She explained that we must be humble and grateful because of God’s grace and mercy.
We must all continue to walk in the path God has for us and that is just what she is doing.
Check out this exclusive video and don’t forget to listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
Erica Campbell Meet & Greet [PHOTOS]
