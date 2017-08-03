Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Why ‘The Story Of O.J.’ Was Danced To At A Church

WMJS Staff

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment


Talking with Pastor Marcus Murchinson, from the church whose praise team danced to Jay-Z’s The Story of O. J. for the full story on why this happened at church! Do you agree with the pastor?

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

18 photos Launch gallery

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

Continue reading The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer

The Carters: Beyonce, Blue Ivy, & Jay Z Take Over Europe This Summer


Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

62 photos Launch gallery

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]

Get an exclusive look at what's happening in studio!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Shark Bites Two Children At SC Beach
 5 days ago
07.31.17
Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission
 7 days ago
07.29.17
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 1 week ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 2 weeks ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 3 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 4 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 1 month ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 1 month ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17