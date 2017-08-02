Get Up Erica
Healthy Ever After: Dr. Maurice Lee On 60s Doctors Experimenting On Black Men [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Dr. Maurice Lee is an award winning pharmacist and author, the founder of the M.A. Lee Scholarship Fund, and he’s also an actor that you’ve seen in Tyler Perrys “Meet The Browns” and other films! He explains how we can get the best out of our pharmacists by paying close attention to  the advice they give you, not taking any of it for granted. He also explains why it’s okay to substitute generic drugs for the brand names, and the deal with inactive ingredients.

Dr. Lee also talks about the 12th year doing the Annual Scholarship Gala in South Carolina, how the idea for it came about, and why it will also be the last year of the gala part. Plus, he talks about his upcoming film! The movie, set in 1968, deals with two doctors who grew tired of experimenting  on rats and decided to perform lobotomies on black men. Click on the audio player to hear more in this fascinating exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

