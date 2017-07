Charlotte Housing Authority Continues its Mandate and Mission

The Charlotte Housing Authority has a bevy of programs to assist the city’s residents with affordable housing. From both finding and investing in communities where quality of life meets a high standard to providing funds to first time home buyers, the CHA is providing a great service in the Queen City. One of the most important missions of the Charlotte Housing Authority is to provide the city’s Senior Citizen population an affordable place to live. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland and team delves into the important work of the Charlotte Housing Authority with the organization’s Senior Vice President of Public Relations, Cheron Porter.

