Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Charles Jenkins On How The Power Of Praise Delivered Him A Miracle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


Award-winning singer & songwriter Pastor Charles Jenkins called up the “Get Up!” studio to talk about a miracle he experienced. He recalls driving in the car when his brother called him to report that complications while his wife was in labor would mean neither of them would make it through. As Charles sped to the hospital with tears in his eyes, he started singing and praying, “we need a miracle.”

Lo and behold, his sister-in-law and niece made it out alive. Now, that song is available to listen to in empower, and those two are living full lives. Pastor Charles talks about the power of praise in that situation, and how, despite the fact that he felt like he could barely breathe, getting the words out got them through. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Pastor Charles Jenkins On How The Church Can Help Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Pastor Charles Jenkins On Why He Feels Free To Be Out-Of-The-Box [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Charles Jenkins Reveals How He Came Up With His Song “Winning” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Charles Jenkins

17 photos Launch gallery

Charles Jenkins

Continue reading Charles Jenkins

Charles Jenkins

Charles Jenkins is a multi award-winning songwriter, Hit maker, Billboard #1 Music Producer, 9 time Stellar award-winning recording artist, Soul Train Music Award Nominee, Multi-Dove Music Award Nominee, & was named Black Enterprise Magazine’s Urban Business Game Changer under 40. Charles is the Founder and CEO of Inspired People, a music company that has delivered 6 Billboard #1 honors, tens of millions of streams, in a tough market in 4 short years. The honors include including, 2 Billboard #1 albums (The Best of Both Worlds & Any Given Sunday), 2 Billboard hit singles including the global worship anthem Awesome and his chart topping global smash WAR, and 2 Billboard year end chart #1 honors (most streamed 2015, most airplay 2015). Jenkins has also received a GRAMMY® certificate for his songwriting contribution on Israel Houghton’s GRAMMY® award winning album Alive In South Africa. Charles has also been a featured artist for several of America’s marquis events including Essence Fest, Jay Z’s Made In America, NBC’s Beyond AD, an Inaugural Ball for President Barack Obama and more. Charles’ music has also been licensed by CNN, NBC, The History Channel, TV One, BET and many more. Additionally in April of 2016 Charles was honored by Premier Gospel in London for his song “Awesome” being voted London’s favorite song. Charles has worked with GRAMMY® award winning producers such as Warryn Campbell, Rodney Jerkins, Harmony Samuels, and many more. Finally Charles’ life mantra is “Don’t Box Me In” and his life’s passion is to inspire the world to better and help others advance in life!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Charlotte’s Anemic Affordable Housing Efforts
 6 days ago
07.24.17
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 2 weeks ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 3 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 3 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 4 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 2 months ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17