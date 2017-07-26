Charles Jenkins On How The Power Of Praise Delivered Him A Miracle [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Award-winning singer & songwriter Pastor Charles Jenkins called up the “Get Up!” studio to talk about a miracle he experienced. He recalls driving in the car when his brother called him to report that complications while his wife was in labor would mean neither of them would make it through. As Charles sped to the hospital with tears in his eyes, he started singing and praying, “we need a miracle.”

Follow @GetUpErica

Lo and behold, his sister-in-law and niece made it out alive. Now, that song is available to listen to in empower, and those two are living full lives. Pastor Charles talks about the power of praise in that situation, and how, despite the fact that he felt like he could barely breathe, getting the words out got them through. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Pastor Charles Jenkins On How The Church Can Help Gospel Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Pastor Charles Jenkins On Why He Feels Free To Be Out-Of-The-Box [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Charles Jenkins Reveals How He Came Up With His Song “Winning” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]