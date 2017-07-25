National
Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte

Mango Lemonade Mimosa

On June 30, Gov. Roy Cooper officially signed into law the state’s “brunch bill,” allowing restaurants to sell alcohol before noon on Sunday. Senate Bill 155, dubbed “the brunch bill” since Sunday mimosa sales are impacted, permits restaurants to serve alcohol starting at 10 a.m. on Sundays, two hours earlier than previously permitted, and allows distilleries to obtain permits to offer free liquor tastings at special events. The state provision gave city and county governments the ability to decide whether or not it was appropriate for their respective constituencies.  On July 24, City of Charlotte leaders agreed unanimously to implement the law in the Queen City, allowing alcohol to be served at the earlier time, starting this Sunday. The change is expected to bring the average business an added $25,000 each year.

It is reported that Charlotte officials are happy to have things settled prior to the PGA Championship, here in the city August 7 at Quail Hollow Club.

Brunch Bill Passed In Charlotte
