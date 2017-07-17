Get Up Erica
Erica Campbell Talks About Being Accustomed To Seeing God's Miracles [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Erica Campbell says she grew up in a church that saw incredible miracles all the time. Miracles are the manifestation of God and how he works. Erica explains some of the miracles she has witnessed, and even medical miracles that she has personally experienced.

GRIFF talks about the power of sharing the testimony about the miracles we have seen and experience, because they supercharge your faith. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

