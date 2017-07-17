Get Up Erica
Home > Get Up Erica

Fashion Tips: Goo Goo’s Tricks For Looking Smaller [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Erica Campbell

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment


Often times, Erica Campbell explains, as a bigger woman, she gets her feelings hurt when she’s shopping for new clothes. However, there is a common misconception that fuller figured gals can’t wear certain things. But, Goo Goo explains, it’s about how you wear it, not what you can wear. She gives some tips for trying out these season’s trends with a slimming affect.

From bright colors and body con dresses, to the right kind of body shaper, Goo Goo’s got you and your full figure covered! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the exclusive clip from Fashion Friday on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.

RELATED: Fashion Tips: Kym Lee On Skin Rejuvenation [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fashion Tips: Kym Lee Shares Secrets To How She Does Erica Campbell’s Make-Up [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: GooGoo’s Fashion Tips On Shopping For Your Body Type [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

31 photos Launch gallery

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Road to Hire provides Young Adults with Lucrative…
 4 days ago
07.15.17
North Carolina to Require Mental Health Training for…
 2 weeks ago
07.10.17
Former WCHB Producer is Getting Married! #BlackLove
 2 weeks ago
07.06.17
Venus Williams Deemed Responsible For Fatal Palm Beach…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter…
 3 weeks ago
06.29.17
Exploring Black Life at the Harvey B. Gantt…
 1 month ago
06.12.17
Charlotte’s Low Income Communities Feel Neglected by City…
 2 months ago
06.03.17
Will Black Caucus Endorsement Force out Charlotte Mayoral…
 2 months ago
05.28.17
Stevie’s Fight to See Mom
 2 months ago
05.05.17
State of the Black Church Part II
 3 months ago
05.01.17