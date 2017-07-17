Fashion Tips: Goo Goo’s Tricks For Looking Smaller [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Often times, Erica Campbell explains, as a bigger woman, she gets her feelings hurt when she’s shopping for new clothes. However, there is a common misconception that fuller figured gals can’t wear certain things. But, Goo Goo explains, it’s about how you wear it, not what you can wear. She gives some tips for trying out these season’s trends with a slimming affect.
From bright colors and body con dresses, to the right kind of body shaper, Goo Goo’s got you and your full figure covered! Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the exclusive clip from Fashion Friday on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”
