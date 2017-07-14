Men Discuss Healing From The Harmful Effects Of “Be A Man” Mentality [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell & Tina Campbell brought up the subject of men and the struggles that they face in society today. Men don’t have the space to be vulnerable and honest about their feelings, as they are dealing with the stress of some impossible demands on them. Male listeners call up and speak to those demands to “be a man,” despite the fact that they are humans, too, who have feelings that should be dealt with.

Follow @GetUpErica

They share their own hurdles in regards to this subject, and the steps they have taken personally or in their communities to heal and amend these perceived societal rules. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Erica & Tina Campbell On Why Men Are Up Against More Than We Admit [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Men, You’ve Got To Expand [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: Let The Man Breathe [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]