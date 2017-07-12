Get Up Erica
GRIFF's Prayer: I Want A Sibling That's Fresh [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
In this edition of GRIFF’s Prayer, GRIFF asks God for a “sibling that’s fresh.” He looked around and noticed how many dynamic sibling duos there are out there (like Mary Mary, for instance), that are incredible forces of talent and awesomeness. GRIFF is down to link up with a sibling and do something like that, too, but the skillsets that they have together aren’t exactly the same thing.

Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

