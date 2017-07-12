Ericaism: Believe For The Impossible [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
Ericaism: Believe For The Impossible

Erica Campbell

Posted 22 hours ago
In this edition of the Ericaism, Erica Campbell talks about staying positive, and not staying in the negative too long when things do go bad. She is able to do stuff like this because she has seen God work, and do amazing things around her her whole entire life.

But even for those who don’t see miracles often, or who have never seen them, you still need to know and believe from the bottom of your heart that they are possible through God. God didn’t give you fear, he gave you power, love, and a sound mind- so use it! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

