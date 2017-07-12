Get Up Erica
Love Talking: Be On The Same Page With Your Spouse [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 21 hours ago
In this edition of Love Talking, Tina Campbell explains that Jesus loves unconditionally. If you are walking together with someone, you have to be on the same page with them. If you’re not acquainted with how much you have been forgiven, and how much you have received by partnering with Jesus, then you won’t be able to give it. So you have to partner with Jesus in order to partner with someone in love and faith.

Tina explains, since she and her husband are walking in faith together and agreeing, “heaven backs us.” When you don’t walk together, you’re giving the devil access to wreck your household. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this powerful message from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

