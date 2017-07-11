Local
Most Expensive Zip Codes In North Carolina

Melissa Wade

Posted 8 hours ago
Upside Down World

According to rentcafe.com, here are a list of the most expensive zip codes in NC.

  • Charlotte’s urban core is home to the top 3 most expensive zip codes for renters in North Carolina
    • 15 of the state’s top 50 zip codes with the most expensive apartments are in Charlotte, 9 in Raleigh
    • Chapel Hill’s 27516 breaks the top 5 priciest zip codes for renters in the state

The monthly average rent in North Carolina is $1,015, according to Yardi Matrix, well below the national average which is just over $1,300/month.

Here a list of the top 20:

most expensive zipcodes in NC

Most Expensive Zip Codes In North Carolina

