Most Expensive Zip Codes In North Carolina

According to rentcafe.com, here are a list of the most expensive zip codes in NC.
- Charlotte’s urban core is home to the top 3 most expensive zip codes for renters in North Carolina
-
- 15 of the state’s top 50 zip codes with the most expensive apartments are in Charlotte, 9 in Raleigh
- Chapel Hill’s 27516 breaks the top 5 priciest zip codes for renters in the state
The monthly average rent in North Carolina is $1,015, according to Yardi Matrix, well below the national average which is just over $1,300/month.
Here a list of the top 20:
|1
|28202
|Charlotte
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,608
|2
|28203
|Charlotte
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,458
|3
|28204
|Charlotte
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,420
|4
|27516
|Chapel Hill
|Orange County
|$1,411
|5
|27605
|Raleigh
|Wake County
|$1,380
|6
|27403
|Greensboro
|Guilford County
|$1,345
|7
|27603
|Raleigh
|Wake County
|$1,336
|8
|27607
|Raleigh
|Wake County
|$1,311
|9
|28211
|Charlotte
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,292
|10
|27601
|Raleigh
|Wake County
|$1,267
|11
|28277
|Charlotte
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,261
|12
|27514
|Chapel Hill
|Orange County
|$1,244
|13
|27502
|Apex
|Wake County
|$1,184
|14
|27519
|Cary
|Wake County
|$1,181
|15
|28209
|Charlotte
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,179
|16
|27701
|Durham
|Durham County
|$1,175
|17
|27517
|Chapel Hill
|Chatham County
|$1,163
|18
|27518
|Cary
|Wake County
|$1,148
|19
|28078
|Huntersville
|Mecklenburg County
|$1,145
|20
|27523
|Apex
|Wake County
|$1,144
