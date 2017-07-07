Community Spotlight
This Weekend Community Calendar Of Events

Melissa Wade

Posted 2 hours ago
Thumb tack on calendar

Source: Tom Grill / Getty

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

SABA SABA
Event Date:  07/08/2017
Event Time:  2-6pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Durham Central Park
Address Line 1:  401 Foster Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham NC 27705
Event Description:  SABA SABA Festival! Sat., July 8, 2 – 6p, at Durham Central Park. A celebration of friendship with Durham Sister City Arusha, Tanzania featuring African inspired music, dancing, fashions and local food vendors. Join in the drumming circle (instruction provided by Shabutaso), show your moves in the Zumbathon and bring the kids! This event supports our health, education and water projects benefitting Arusha students and families and teacher/student cultural exchange programs. Admission Free. Donations and silent auction participation appreciated. Sponsored by Durham Sister Cities – Arusha Committee and Duke Health.
Event Contact:  Ronda Pierce
Event Contact Number:  9195369635
Event Contact Email:  rondamp2001@gmail.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.sistercities-durham.com/
 

 

 

 

 Women’s Day Program
Event Date:  07/09/2017
Event Time:  4:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Salisbury A.M.E. Zion Church
Address Line 1:  2029 Lipscomb Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Wilson, North Carolina 27893
Event Description:  Celebrating Women of Excellence
100 Women in Red and White
Speaker: Rev. Dr. Florence Brown of the Clarkton District
Pastor of Salisbury is Carol RobbinsJoin us and be a part of something Great!
Event Contact:  Evon Waters
Event Contact Number:  9192736485
Event Contact Email:  dwaters24@nc.rr.com

 

 

  Supply Drive – Community Day
Event Date:  07/08/2017
Event Time:  10am – 1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Depot Park
Address Line 1:  106 Charlotte Ave.
City, State, Zip:  Sanford, NC 27330
Event Description:  In memory of Calandra McLean and TaShonna Cameron who were victims of domestic violence on July 13th 2015, the family will host a supply drive for Haven Lee Co.
Haven is a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.
Our goal is to bring awareness to domestic violence, collect items for Haven Lee Co., remember victims of domestic violence and celebrate survivors.
Other activities during the day
10am Greeting & Prayer
11am Haven Lee Co. Advocate will speak
11:30am Unity Dance (electric slide)
12:30pm Remember victims and survivors
10am-1pm Bounce House & Face Painting
10am-1pm Light RefreshmentsItems Needed:
toothpaste/toothbrush
toilet paper
first aid kits
Tylenol, neosporin
laundry detergent / bleach
trash bags
dish cloths and towels
paper towels
disposable diapers / baby wipes
Clorox wipes
Lysol spray
air freshener
dish detergent
freezer bags / sandwich bags
new pillow / pillow cases
twin sheets sets
blanket / comforters
cereal & milk
juice boxes
new undergarments
Event Contact:  Sadie Goodloe
Event Contact Number:  (336)909-4682
Event Contact Email:  mysta32@yahoo.com

 

 

Floral Club Anniversary
Event Date:  07/09/2017
Event Time:  3:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  195 West David Parnell Street
City, State, Zip:  Parkton, NC 28371
Event Description:  First Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they celebrate Floral Club Anniversary. For additional information, please contact Michelle Brewington.
Event Contact:  Michelle Brewington
Event Contact Number:  (910) 858-3779
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcparktonnc.org

 

 

Ushers Anniversary
Event Date:  07/09/2017
Event Time:  9:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  JD Fuller Sr., RAC (FMBC)
Address Line 1:  6627 Old Bunce Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28314
Event Description:  FMBC invites you to join them as they clebrate Ushers Anniversary. The Speaker is Minister Genetta Williams who will deliver the Word from the Theme, “Ushers Fully Committed to the Work of the Lord”~ 1 Corinthians 15:58. The Ushers Anniversary Service will be held at Temporary Re-location at: JD Fuller RAC, 6627 Old Bunce Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314. Come and be blessed!
Event Contact:  Cleo Washington
Event Contact Number:  (910) 484-9429
Event Contact Email:  cj29@hotmail.com
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

New Canaan Kingdom Life Skills Center
Event Date:  07/08/2017
Event Time:  12:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Canaan Covenant
Address Line 1:  3209 Gresham Lake Road Suite 110
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27615
Event Description:  ??We are up & running OFFICIALLY July 8
Please share and spread the Word with anyone who may need FREE Career & Employment Training, Crisis Counseling, or Community Referrals…..The Kingdom Life-Skills Center will provide these services to Residents of Wake, Durham, & Granville Counties & will be provided by our Career Counselor, Laurica Yancey. She will train clients using The First Impressions Module with training focused on Cover Letter/Resume Writing, Dressing for Success & Interviewing Tips. Ms. Yancey is pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Organizational Leadership and is currently employed as Career Services Professional. LaTonya Wilkes is our Crisis Counselor, she holds a Masters Degree in Christian Counseling and is pursuing a Master of Divinity Degree; she will work with clients who are in immediate or post crisis status. She will provide clients with a minimum of 3 sessions where she will work with each client to establish agreed upon goals; Ms. Wilkes will also provide general referral services for those seeking additional community services such as childcare vouchers, transitional housing, food services, state identification, along with medical and dental clinics.
Our Food Pantry will also be open that day from 12:00-2:00 pm….
We are excited to offer these FREE Services to the community. Please share and help get the word out. Please also consider volunteering or making tax-deductible donations to help support this outreach effort.
Thank you
Staff of New Canaan Covenant Church & The Kingdom Life-Skills Center
Impacting the Community; one Life at a Time.
Lady Apostle
Founder-Visionary
Event Contact:  Vanessa R Brooks
Event Contact Number:  (919)322-2930
Event Contact Email:  newcanaancovenantchurch@gmail.com
Event Web Site: 

 

Honoring the Legacy of Ashley Rozier, II
Event Date:  07/08/17
Event Time:  12 Noon-3PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  302 Moore Street
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville North Carolina 28301
Event Description:  Mr Ashley Rozier II was founder of Cape Fear Regional Bureau for Community Action. He was a Statewide community planner, an advocate for persons living with HIV/AIDS . The agency is a Grassroots organization woking to prevent the spread of this disease
He passed on March 26, 2016.
We are having a Memorial July 8th to honor his Legacy, his leadership and love for the community
Event Contact:  Chaplain Diana Smith
Event Contact Number:  910-322-6209
Event Contact Email:  dsmith662@nc.rr.com
Event Web Site:  none for this event

 

  The Gathering Place Community Health Fair
Event Date:  07/08/2017
Event Time:  9:00AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Gathering Place
Address Line 1:  3500 Woodmeadow Place
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27610
Event Description:  Free Information on:
Dental Care, Lung Cancer, Colon Cancer, Breast Cancer, Heart Disease, High Blood Pressure, DiabetesNutrition, Rex Pharmacy…and much more!Fun activites for children include: Face Painting and Bouncing House
Event Contact:  Elder Denise Ward
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  elderdtward@yahoo.com

 

 

 

 

Durham County Union Citywide Youth RevivalEvent Date: 07/07/2017 – 07/08/2017Event Time: 7:00pm – 9.00Pm & 12.00pm – 3:00pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Antioch Baptist ChurchAddress Line 1: 1415 Holloway StreetCity, State, Zip: Durham NC 27703Event Description: A two day worship experience to show our fellow Youth the goodness of
God’s love, grace and mercy.
Friday July 7th at 7pm – 9:00pm, Worship in the Sanctuary with singing, mimes, poetry, children testimonies, and more.
Saturday July 8th; 12pm – 3:00pm we’re having Community Fellowship with Praise Dancers, prayer station, singers, poetry, icebreakers, food, and more.
Event Contact: Eva SmithEvent Contact Number: 919-682-5194 or (cell) 919-475-6409Event Contact Email: ESmith652@yahoo.comEvent Web Site: Durham County Youth Mission (facebook)

 

HGMBC Vacation Bible School
Event Date:  07/08/2017
Event Time:  10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Church Rd.
City, State, Zip:  Chapel Hill, NC 27516
Event Description:  Once again, it’s that time of the year when children and adults look forward to Vacation Bible School. We, the Pastor and members of Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church are pleased to extend an invitation to the children and members of area churches to join us on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 10:00am-3:00pm. There will be planned structured activities for all ages, food and fellowship.

So that we may plan accordingly, please RSVP by June 29th to Ms. Jean Toomer at 919-683-6351 or email her at jean.toomer1@gmail.com. We are looking forward to your presence at this special event.
Event Contact:  Jean Toomer
Event Contact Number:  (919) 683-6351
Event Contact Email:  jean.toomer1@gmail.com

 

 

  Youth Camp
Event Date:  07/10-21/2017
Event Time:  9:30a.m. to 3:00p.m.
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Pentecostal Holy Church
Address Line 1:  600 E. Pine Street
City, State, Zip:  Goldsboro, N.C. 27530
Event Description:  Youth Camp
Age 5-17 year olds
Two weeks July 10-21, 2017
Monday-Friday 9:30a.m. to 3:00p.pm.
Event Contact:  Elder Sharon Robinson
Event Contact Number:  (919) 734-2606
Event Contact Email:  lewis_thomasina@yahoo.com

 

 

  VBS “MAKER FUN FACTORY” JUL 10-14
Event Date:  07/10/2017
Event Time:  7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  The Light Church of Clayton
Address Line 1:  400 Wall Street
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27528
Event Description:  The Light Church of Clayton will host VBS July 10 -14 from 7-9pm at The Light Church, 400 Wall Street, Clayton, NC. The theme is “MAKER FUN FACTORY”. Bring your child to enjoy a week filled with adventure and amazing opportunities as hands-on inventors! Adult classes available. Refreshments served nightly. No pre-registration required. Everyone is welcome! For more information visit us at http://www.thelightchurches.org or call 919-263-5157. Host Pastor Jewel and Lady Laneace Lee.
Event Contact:  Faith Godfrey, Administrator
Event Contact Number:  919-263-5157
Event Contact Email:  admin@thelightchurches.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.thelightchurches.org

 

