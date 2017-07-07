This Weekend Community Calendar Of Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|:
|SABA SABA
|Event Date:
|07/08/2017
|Event Time:
|2-6pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham Central Park
|Address Line 1:
|401 Foster Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham NC 27705
|Event Description:
|SABA SABA Festival! Sat., July 8, 2 – 6p, at Durham Central Park. A celebration of friendship with Durham Sister City Arusha, Tanzania featuring African inspired music, dancing, fashions and local food vendors. Join in the drumming circle (instruction provided by Shabutaso), show your moves in the Zumbathon and bring the kids! This event supports our health, education and water projects benefitting Arusha students and families and teacher/student cultural exchange programs. Admission Free. Donations and silent auction participation appreciated. Sponsored by Durham Sister Cities – Arusha Committee and Duke Health.
|Event Contact:
|Ronda Pierce
|Event Contact Number:
|9195369635
|Event Contact Email:
|rondamp2001@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.sistercities-durham.com/
|
|Women’s Day Program
|Event Date:
|07/09/2017
|Event Time:
|4:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Salisbury A.M.E. Zion Church
|Address Line 1:
|2029 Lipscomb Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Wilson, North Carolina 27893
|Event Description:
|Celebrating Women of Excellence
100 Women in Red and White
Speaker: Rev. Dr. Florence Brown of the Clarkton District
Pastor of Salisbury is Carol RobbinsJoin us and be a part of something Great!
|Event Contact:
|Evon Waters
|Event Contact Number:
|9192736485
|Event Contact Email:
|dwaters24@nc.rr.com
|Supply Drive – Community Day
|Event Date:
|07/08/2017
|Event Time:
|10am – 1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Depot Park
|Address Line 1:
|106 Charlotte Ave.
|City, State, Zip:
|Sanford, NC 27330
|Event Description:
|In memory of Calandra McLean and TaShonna Cameron who were victims of domestic violence on July 13th 2015, the family will host a supply drive for Haven Lee Co.
Haven is a shelter for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.
Our goal is to bring awareness to domestic violence, collect items for Haven Lee Co., remember victims of domestic violence and celebrate survivors.
Other activities during the day
10am Greeting & Prayer
11am Haven Lee Co. Advocate will speak
11:30am Unity Dance (electric slide)
12:30pm Remember victims and survivors
10am-1pm Bounce House & Face Painting
10am-1pm Light RefreshmentsItems Needed:
toothpaste/toothbrush
toilet paper
first aid kits
Tylenol, neosporin
laundry detergent / bleach
trash bags
dish cloths and towels
paper towels
disposable diapers / baby wipes
Clorox wipes
Lysol spray
air freshener
dish detergent
freezer bags / sandwich bags
new pillow / pillow cases
twin sheets sets
blanket / comforters
cereal & milk
juice boxes
new undergarments
|Event Contact:
|Sadie Goodloe
|Event Contact Number:
|(336)909-4682
|Event Contact Email:
|mysta32@yahoo.com
|:
|Floral Club Anniversary
|Event Date:
|07/09/2017
|Event Time:
|3:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|195 West David Parnell Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Parkton, NC 28371
|Event Description:
|First Missionary Baptist Church invites you to join them as they celebrate Floral Club Anniversary. For additional information, please contact Michelle Brewington.
|Event Contact:
|Michelle Brewington
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 858-3779
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Ushers Anniversary
|Event Date:
|07/09/2017
|Event Time:
|9:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|JD Fuller Sr., RAC (FMBC)
|Address Line 1:
|6627 Old Bunce Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28314
|Event Description:
|FMBC invites you to join them as they clebrate Ushers Anniversary. The Speaker is Minister Genetta Williams who will deliver the Word from the Theme, “Ushers Fully Committed to the Work of the Lord”~ 1 Corinthians 15:58. The Ushers Anniversary Service will be held at Temporary Re-location at: JD Fuller RAC, 6627 Old Bunce Road, Fayetteville, NC 28314. Come and be blessed!
|Event Contact:
|Cleo Washington
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 484-9429
|Event Contact Email:
|cj29@hotmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|
|Honoring the Legacy of Ashley Rozier, II
|Event Date:
|07/08/17
|Event Time:
|12 Noon-3PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|302 Moore Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville North Carolina 28301
|Event Description:
|Mr Ashley Rozier II was founder of Cape Fear Regional Bureau for Community Action. He was a Statewide community planner, an advocate for persons living with HIV/AIDS . The agency is a Grassroots organization woking to prevent the spread of this disease
He passed on March 26, 2016.
We are having a Memorial July 8th to honor his Legacy, his leadership and love for the community
|Event Contact:
|Chaplain Diana Smith
|Event Contact Number:
|910-322-6209
|Event Contact Email:
|dsmith662@nc.rr.com
|Event Web Site:
|none for this event
Durham County Union Citywide Youth RevivalEvent Date: 07/07/2017 – 07/08/2017Event Time: 7:00pm – 9.00Pm & 12.00pm – 3:00pmIs this event FREE?: YESVenue Name: Antioch Baptist ChurchAddress Line 1: 1415 Holloway StreetCity, State, Zip: Durham NC 27703Event Description: A two day worship experience to show our fellow Youth the goodness of
God’s love, grace and mercy.
Friday July 7th at 7pm – 9:00pm, Worship in the Sanctuary with singing, mimes, poetry, children testimonies, and more.
Saturday July 8th; 12pm – 3:00pm we’re having Community Fellowship with Praise Dancers, prayer station, singers, poetry, icebreakers, food, and more.
Event Contact: Eva SmithEvent Contact Number: 919-682-5194 or (cell) 919-475-6409Event Contact Email: ESmith652@yahoo.comEvent Web Site: Durham County Youth Mission (facebook)
|HGMBC Vacation Bible School
|Event Date:
|07/08/2017
|Event Time:
|10:00 am – 3:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|9112 Bethel-Hickory Grove Church Rd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Chapel Hill, NC 27516
|Event Description:
|Once again, it’s that time of the year when children and adults look forward to Vacation Bible School. We, the Pastor and members of Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church are pleased to extend an invitation to the children and members of area churches to join us on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 10:00am-3:00pm. There will be planned structured activities for all ages, food and fellowship.
So that we may plan accordingly, please RSVP by June 29th to Ms. Jean Toomer at 919-683-6351 or email her at jean.toomer1@gmail.com. We are looking forward to your presence at this special event.
|Event Contact:
|Jean Toomer
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 683-6351
|Event Contact Email:
|jean.toomer1@gmail.com
|Youth Camp
|Event Date:
|07/10-21/2017
|Event Time:
|9:30a.m. to 3:00p.m.
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Pentecostal Holy Church
|Address Line 1:
|600 E. Pine Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Goldsboro, N.C. 27530
|Event Description:
|Youth Camp
Age 5-17 year olds
Two weeks July 10-21, 2017
Monday-Friday 9:30a.m. to 3:00p.pm.
|Event Contact:
|Elder Sharon Robinson
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 734-2606
|Event Contact Email:
|lewis_thomasina@yahoo.com
|VBS “MAKER FUN FACTORY” JUL 10-14
|Event Date:
|07/10/2017
|Event Time:
|7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|The Light Church of Clayton
|Address Line 1:
|400 Wall Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27528
|Event Description:
|The Light Church of Clayton will host VBS July 10 -14 from 7-9pm at The Light Church, 400 Wall Street, Clayton, NC. The theme is “MAKER FUN FACTORY”. Bring your child to enjoy a week filled with adventure and amazing opportunities as hands-on inventors! Adult classes available. Refreshments served nightly. No pre-registration required. Everyone is welcome! For more information visit us at http://www.thelightchurches.org or call 919-263-5157. Host Pastor Jewel and Lady Laneace Lee.
|Event Contact:
|Faith Godfrey, Administrator
|Event Contact Number:
|919-263-5157
|Event Contact Email:
|admin@thelightchurches.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.thelightchurches.org