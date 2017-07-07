This Weekend Community Calendar Of Events

: New Canaan Kingdom Life Skills Center Event Date: 07/08/2017 Event Time: 12:00pm Is this event FREE?: YES Venue Name: New Canaan Covenant Address Line 1: 3209 Gresham Lake Road Suite 110 City, State, Zip: Raleigh, NC 27615 Event Description: ??We are up & running OFFICIALLY July 8

Please share and spread the Word with anyone who may need FREE Career & Employment Training, Crisis Counseling, or Community Referrals…..The Kingdom Life-Skills Center will provide these services to Residents of Wake, Durham, & Granville Counties & will be provided by our Career Counselor, Laurica Yancey. She will train clients using The First Impressions Module with training focused on Cover Letter/Resume Writing, Dressing for Success & Interviewing Tips. Ms. Yancey is pursuing a Doctoral Degree in Organizational Leadership and is currently employed as Career Services Professional. LaTonya Wilkes is our Crisis Counselor, she holds a Masters Degree in Christian Counseling and is pursuing a Master of Divinity Degree; she will work with clients who are in immediate or post crisis status. She will provide clients with a minimum of 3 sessions where she will work with each client to establish agreed upon goals; Ms. Wilkes will also provide general referral services for those seeking additional community services such as childcare vouchers, transitional housing, food services, state identification, along with medical and dental clinics.

Our Food Pantry will also be open that day from 12:00-2:00 pm….

We are excited to offer these FREE Services to the community. Please share and help get the word out. Please also consider volunteering or making tax-deductible donations to help support this outreach effort.

Thank you

Staff of New Canaan Covenant Church & The Kingdom Life-Skills Center

Impacting the Community; one Life at a Time.

Lady Apostle

Founder-Visionary Event Contact: Vanessa R Brooks Event Contact Number: (919)322-2930 Event Contact Email: newcanaancovenantchurch@gmail.com Event Web Site: —