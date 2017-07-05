Erica Campbell & GRIFF On Why Forgiveness Makes Your Heart Feel Better [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Forgiveness is one of those things that everyone deserves to experience, but can be very difficult to achieve. All of us have made mistakes, and deserve to be forgiven for them, just as we should always work to forgive those who have hurt us. Why? Because without forgiveness, Erica Campbell explains, we hold on to the wrongs that have been done to us, and all of the negative spirits that come with that.

Follow @GetUpErica

GRIFF brings up his relationship with his father as an example: they were estranged for many years. But when GRIFF finally decided to forgive him, the darkness he was holding onto turned to light. Check out this exclusive video to hear more of this inspiring discussion on “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

RELATED: Ericaism: Power Of Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Mr. Griffin: What About Forgiveness, Though? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: James Fortune On The Difficult Journey To Self-Forgiveness [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]