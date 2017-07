Joy Living: The Joy Of The Lord Is Your Strength [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Joy Living, Erica Campbell talks about the importance of our joy. Most often, our joy is what the enemy is going after, because our joy is our strength. When you have joy, you’re not bogged down by worries and anxieties.

The phrase “Joy of the Lord” comes up in the scriptures 27 times. So tap into your joy. And how do you do that? You tap into your praise of God! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

