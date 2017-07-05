Get Up Erica
Faith Walking: Think On Purpose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell

Posted 2 days ago
In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about thinking deliberately, and choosing your thoughts with purpose. Controlling your thoughts is important, because it’s one of the few things that we can control. And our thoughts are really important; we think of them occurring in the brain, but that is all interconnected with the soul and heart.

The truth is, Erica explains, a thought can’t rest on your mind without having a powerful impact on you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

Gospel Stars Represent At Essence Festival 2017 [PHOTOS]

