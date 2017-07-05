Faith Walking: Think On Purpose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of Faith Walking, Erica Campbell talks about thinking deliberately, and choosing your thoughts with purpose. Controlling your thoughts is important, because it’s one of the few things that we can control. And our thoughts are really important; we think of them occurring in the brain, but that is all interconnected with the soul and heart.

The truth is, Erica explains, a thought can’t rest on your mind without having a powerful impact on you. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

