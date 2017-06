According to a police report tennis super star Venus Williams was deemed to be at fault in a fatal car accident that took the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. The accident took place near her home in Palm Beach Gardens on June 9th. Jerome Barson died from his injuries two weeks after the June 9 crash. The Police report says that Williams was not under the influance when the accident happened.

Read more in the link below.

Source: sunsentinal.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: