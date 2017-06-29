Celebrities Respond On Twitter To President Trump’s Thursday Twitter Attack On Morning Joe’s Co-Host Mika Brzezinski 

President Trump’s Thursday Twitter attack on “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has been met with a steady stream of criticism from celebrities. The celebs comments mostly refer to the Commander In Chief as petty and embarrassing.

President Trump tweeted a series of spiteful tweets Thursday morning reading, “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Shortly after the tweets, Brzezinski responded by alluding to the running joke about Trump’s hands.

See Mika Brzezinski and other celebrities tweet responses to President Trumps tweet.

SOURCE:eurweb.com

