Halle Berry To Folks Who Say ‘Black Lives Matter’: ‘Don’t Talk About It, Be About It’

The Oscar-winning actress stressed that words need to encourage real action.

The Light NC staff
16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Halle Berry had some words for folks who only send verbal support to the Black Lives Matter Movement: Don’t talk about it, be about it.

According to Page Six, at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity Girls’ Lounge this week, the Oscar-winning actress talked about Black Lives Matter and how folks who don’t do anything shouldn’t complain.

“In my world I get tired of people complaining about, ‘Oh Black Lives Matter,’ and they pontificate and pontificate about it, and I say, ‘Well, what are you doing about that? It may not seem significant to you, but that’s how we start. Have you called your local politicians, have you written a letter?’”

She added, “When they say they’ve done nothing, I say, ‘Well, don’t talk to me … because you are part of the problem, because you are sitting here spewing negativity and complaining.’”

“I don’t have time for people who talk the talk but don’t walk the walk.”

Word.

Currently, Berry has been meeting with tech industry heads as she prepares to relaunch her upcoming website Hallewood. Launching next month, the site will consist of Berry posting stories, connecting with her fans and hosting discussions about a range of topics.

We only hope that #BlackLivesMatter will be one of them.

