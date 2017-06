Erica & Tina Campbell Sing Together On Their Flight To Israel [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell were on their flight to Israel when they got a little silly. Singing to each other from across the isles on the plane, they got each other giggling between riffs!

Check out this exclusive video to watch the adorable sisterly exchange in this clip brought to you by “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.”

